Danny Willett shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Honda Classic

Danny Willett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; and Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Willett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Willett at 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Willett chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Willett hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Willett had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 under for the round.