Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Daniel Berger in the first round at the Honda Classic
February 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 24, 2022
Extended Highlights
Daniel Berger’s Round 1 highlights from Honda
In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Daniel Berger shot a 5-under 65 and trails by one shot after Thursday. Round 1 was suspended due to darkness and will finish on Friday.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Berger finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Chris Kirk and Rory Sabbatini; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Daniel Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Berger's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Berger had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.
