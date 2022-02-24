Curtis Thompson shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic

Curtis Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson sank his approach from 204 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.