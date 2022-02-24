Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout's 203 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.