Chris Stroud shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Chris Stroud hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Stroud's 184 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Stroud got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stroud had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.