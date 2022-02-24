Chris Kirk shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Honda Classic

Chris Kirk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Daniel Berger and Rory Sabbatini; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Kirk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Kirk hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

Kirk hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kirk's 157 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kirk hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.