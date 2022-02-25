Chase Seiffert putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Chase Seiffert hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 ninth, Chase Seiffert's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chase Seiffert to even-par for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at 1 under for the round.