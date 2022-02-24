Chase Koepka putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Chase Koepka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Chase Koepka got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chase Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Koepka's 152 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Koepka had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Koepka's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Koepka suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.