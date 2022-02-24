Charles Howell III finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Howell III's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

Howell III tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Howell III's 156 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Howell III's tee shot went 154 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.