Charl Schwartzel shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Schwartzel his second shot was a drop and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Schwartzel's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.