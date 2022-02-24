Chad Ramey shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Honda Classic

Chad Ramey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Ramey suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ramey at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ramey had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Ramey went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ramey to 5 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Ramey's tee shot went 160 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Ramey's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 5 over for the round.