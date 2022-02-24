Camilo Villegas shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Villegas got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Villegas's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Villegas's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Villegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 4 over for the round.