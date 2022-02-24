-
Cameron Young shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Cameron Young sticks wedge and birdies at Honda
In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Cameron Young makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Young hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the par-4 10th, Young's 208 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even-par for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Young's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Young had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 second, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even-par for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Young chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Young's 101 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
