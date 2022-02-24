Callum Tarren comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Honda Classic

Callum Tarren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tarren finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Callum Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Callum Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Tarren had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Tarren's his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Tarren hit an approach shot from 214 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

Tarren tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Tarren's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tarren had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.