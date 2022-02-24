C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Pan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to even-par for the round.