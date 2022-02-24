Brooks Koepka shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Brooks Koepka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Koepka hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.