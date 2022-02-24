Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Burgoon tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.