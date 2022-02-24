Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Brice Garnett hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Garnett's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.