Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic

Brian Stuard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 96 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard sank his approach from 152 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green 15th, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.