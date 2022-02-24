  • Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Brian Stuard holes out from 152 yards to make eagle at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard holes out for eagle at Honda

