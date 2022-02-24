Brian Harman shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.