6-over 76 by Brian Gay in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Brian Gay hit 12 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Gay got a double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Gay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gay's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Gay his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Gay got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 6 over for the round.