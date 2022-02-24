Brett Drewitt shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

Brett Drewitt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Drewitt had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to even for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Drewitt hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Drewitt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Drewitt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Drewitt to 3 over for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Drewitt to 4 over for the round.