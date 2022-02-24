Brendon Todd shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

Brendon Todd hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Todd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 4 over for the round.