Brendan Steele shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Brendan Steele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Steele's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Steele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Steele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.