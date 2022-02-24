7-over 77 by Brandon Wu in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Brandon Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 132nd at 7 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 5 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Wu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 6 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 7 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Wu chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 8 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wu's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wu's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 8 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 7 over for the round.