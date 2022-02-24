Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Hagy got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Hagy chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hagy's 103 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Hagy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hagy hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.