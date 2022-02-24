  • Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy draws in tee shot to set up birdie at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.