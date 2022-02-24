Billy Horschel putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Billy Horschel had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.