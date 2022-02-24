Bill Haas shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic

Bill Haas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Haas chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Haas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haas at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Haas had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.