Ben Kohles finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Ben Kohles hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kohles's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even-par for the round.