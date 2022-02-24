Beau Hossler rebounds from poor front in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hossler finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Beau Hossler's 197 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.