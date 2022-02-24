Austin Smotherman putts himself to an even-par first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Austin Smotherman's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Smotherman hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Smotherman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Smotherman chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even-par for the round.