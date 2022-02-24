  • Austin Smotherman putts himself to an even-par first round of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Austin Smotherman makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Smotherman jars a 23-foot birdie putt at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Austin Smotherman makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.