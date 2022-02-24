Austin Cook shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Austin Cook hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Cook's 140 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Cook got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 1 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Cook chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cook's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Cook hit his 131 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.