Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

Anirban Lahiri hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lahiri's tee shot went 155 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lahiri had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Lahiri had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri's tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lahiri's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.