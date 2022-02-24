Andrew Novak shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

Andrew Novak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Novak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Novak at 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Novak's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.