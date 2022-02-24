Andrew Kozan shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Andrew Kozan hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kozan finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, and Aaron Rai; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; and Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

Kozan got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kozan to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Kozan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kozan to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kozan hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kozan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Kozan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kozan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kozan's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kozan to 1 under for the round.

Kozan tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kozan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kozan had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kozan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kozan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kozan to 3 under for the round.