Alex Smalley putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic

Alex Smalley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Alex Smalley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Alex Smalley to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Smalley chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Smalley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.