Alex Noren putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Alex Noren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Alex Noren got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alex Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Noren's 157 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 1 under for the round.