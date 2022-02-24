Alan Morin shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

Alan Morin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Morin finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Morin had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Morin's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morin to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Morin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morin to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Morin missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Morin to 1 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Morin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morin to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Morin's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.