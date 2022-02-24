Adam Svensson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

Adam Svensson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Svensson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Svensson's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

Svensson tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Svensson had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Svensson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Svensson's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Svensson hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.