  • Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.