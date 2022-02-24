Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic

Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Adam Schenk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the water, Schenk hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.