Aaron Wise shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Aaron Wise hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.