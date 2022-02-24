Aaron Rai shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Aaron Rai hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, and Andrew Kozan; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; and Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Rai chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Rai's 130 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rai had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.