Xander Schauffele shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schauffele's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 236 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Schauffele's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Schauffele's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.