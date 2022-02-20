Will Zalatoris shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Zalatoris had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Zalatoris's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

Zalatoris hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 583-yard par-5 11th. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.