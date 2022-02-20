  • Viktor Hovland putts well in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down for birdie at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.