Viktor Hovland putts well in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Adam Scott; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; and Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Viktor Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hovland chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hovland's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.