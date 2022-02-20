Tony Finau shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 under for the round.

Finau tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Finau hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.