Taylor Moore shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Taylor Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's tee shot went 248 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 166-yard par-3 16th green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.