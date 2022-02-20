Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Sungjae Im hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Im hit his 239 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Im had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Im chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Im at 4 under for the round.