Si Woo Kim putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 final round in the Genesis Invitational

Si Woo Kim hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day in 73rd at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Si Woo Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's tee shot went 232 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.