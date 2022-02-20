-
Sergio Garcia shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia rolls in 15-footer for birdie at Genesis
In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Sergio Garcia makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garcia had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
