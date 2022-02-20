  • Sergio Garcia shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Sergio Garcia makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia rolls in 15-footer for birdie at Genesis

