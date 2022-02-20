Sergio Garcia shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.

Garcia got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garcia had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.